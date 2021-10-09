Brokerages Set H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target at $70.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:FUL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.16. 220,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,550. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

