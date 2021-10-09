Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $83.57

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,594,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $79.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

