Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) PT at $16.79

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

