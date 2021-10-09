Brokers Set Expectations for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $410.15 on Friday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $403.70 and a one year high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

