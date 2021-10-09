Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBU. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBU opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

