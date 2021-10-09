BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.79

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $5.40. BTCS shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 130,299 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

About BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

