Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on BZZUY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

BZZUY stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

