CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.16

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.16 and traded as high as C$37.21. CAE shares last traded at C$37.07, with a volume of 932,388 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.56.

Get CAE alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 95.89.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.