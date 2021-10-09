Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Soros Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 2.9% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. 985,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,221. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

