Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stake Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Caesarstone worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 12.0% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,893,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 13.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $7,348,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Caesarstone stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. Caesarstone Ltd. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.