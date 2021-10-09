California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,832 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.13. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.