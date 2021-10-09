Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $55.99 on Monday. Calix has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

