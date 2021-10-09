Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $98.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.