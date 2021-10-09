Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,581. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.98 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

