Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,409 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 430,117 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $32.71 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

