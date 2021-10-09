Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $280.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.03 and a 12 month high of $289.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.16.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.