Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1,662.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 528,604 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,806 shares of company stock worth $1,568,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.30 million, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

