Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAMT. Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

