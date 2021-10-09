Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$116.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$211.73.

CP stock opened at C$86.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$78.36 and a one year high of C$100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$190.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

