Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stake Boosted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

