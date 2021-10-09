Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Capstead Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $670.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

