CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.24 Million

Equities analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post $74.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.39 million. CareDx posted sales of $53.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of CDNA traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.62. 454,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,684. CareDx has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,658 shares of company stock worth $2,267,440. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CareDx by 62,172.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after buying an additional 1,440,526 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $97,982,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 996.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after buying an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

