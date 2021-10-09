CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $104.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,684. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. CareDx has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,658 shares of company stock worth $2,267,440 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

