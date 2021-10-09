Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.86. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

