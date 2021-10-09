Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,739 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $4,672,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 39,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $835.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

