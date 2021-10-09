Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.80

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.80 and traded as low as $145.68. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $145.68, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.80.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

