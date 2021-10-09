Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.43 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $2,600,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 2,733.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,888 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

