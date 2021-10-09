CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $196.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $208.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.00.

CDW opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

