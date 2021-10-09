Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Frederick J. Fritz Acquires 20,000 Shares

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Frederick J. Fritz acquired 20,000 shares of Celsion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $17,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Celsion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

