Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.