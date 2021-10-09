Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Cerus has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.