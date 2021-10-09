Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

CLDT stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $602.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.