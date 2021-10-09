Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $602.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

