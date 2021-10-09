Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

