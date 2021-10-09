Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $415.48

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $415.48 and last traded at $416.12, with a volume of 121627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $420.48.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.58. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth $64,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

