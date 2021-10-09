ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 23,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,091,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.