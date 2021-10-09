Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

NYSE:CVX opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

