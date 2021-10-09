China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 268.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $2.44 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,254,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

