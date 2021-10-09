CIBC Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.25

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.64.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE WCP opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,473,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,308,161.68. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.