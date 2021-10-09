CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,991,000 after purchasing an additional 253,092 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.01 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

