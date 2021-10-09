CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $167,000 in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $20,050,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,403,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,980,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,084,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,979,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNG opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

