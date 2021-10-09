CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $220,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 15.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,784.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,967.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,874.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.57.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

