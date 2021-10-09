CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $126.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

