CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $238.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.10 and a 52-week high of $251.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.