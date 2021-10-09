CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUT opened at $11.17 on Friday. Global X Education ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.