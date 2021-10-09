Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Cinemark worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of CNK opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

