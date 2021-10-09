Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Melanie W. Barstad Sells 3,011 Shares

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTAS opened at $402.80 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

