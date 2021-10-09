Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,292 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FBNC opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.