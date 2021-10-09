Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 81.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

