Citigroup Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 57,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AROC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Archrock by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after buying an additional 117,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 224,083 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

